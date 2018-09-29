Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, has debunked speculations that a deal involving money was made with Sen. Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to support the party.

Oshiomhole admitted that APC had some agreements with Omisore which bothered on policies and the welfare of the people of the state.

But he emphatically denied that money was involved.

Oshiomhole set the records straight while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said ultimately the people of Osun made their free choice by voting the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, at the election.