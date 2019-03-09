



The national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomole, on Saturday said those kicking against deployment of military operatives for the conduct of elections are enemies of democracy and of Nigeria.

Oshiomhole who spoke with journalists shortly after casting his votes at Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo state, commended INEC for early deployment of materials.

He however noted that if anything go wrong in the election, it is going to be on the side of security.

“We have one or two incident where thugs allegedly hired by the PDP came to disrupt the election by shooting sporadically trying to cart away election materials, but the people were determine and with the military patrolling the area, the situation was brought to normal.

The APC Chair alleged that it is people from the opposition party who are losing the election that receuited thugs to disrupt electoral process.

“As you know, Ogbido and Ulouke are areas were APC got 99.9 percent votes during presidential band national assembly election, so disrupting the election will affect the results. But the military were on hand to curtail the situation and voting has commenced.

“This is why when some arm-chair analysts dispute the idea of deploying military during the election, we said only enemy of democracy, enemy of Nigeria, peace and mechants of violence will support such campaign against military deployment.

“Imagine when you deployed unarmed one or two police officers to a polling unit, what can they do to a gun-wielding thugs, they will watch helpless when thugs do what they should not do,” he said.

He noted that the idea of people sponsoring thugs is that if they don’t win, let the country go to hell, saying that the country will not go to hell with President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affair.

“If there are no security to protect the electorate, they can’t go out to vote. Election is the only process in which Nigerians are equal as the President and common man are entitled to one man, one vote,” he said.