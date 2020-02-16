<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has donated two hundred bags of rice to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the various crisis in Taraba State.

The distribution of the relief material was flagged off at the state secretariat of the party in Jalingo, the state capital on Thursday.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the National Chairman, the state APC Chairman, Barrister Ibrahim El-Sudi, said that the gesture was a personal effort of the chairman as part of his genuine concern for the good of the people.

El-Sudi regretted that the state government has remained indifferent to the plight of the displaced persons in the state.

He assured that the party would do everything within its powers to make life better for the people, even as the party is not in power in the state.

“Today, it is mixed feelings for us as a party in the state. We are grateful that we have these relief materials coming from our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to distribute to the persons displaced by the crisis in the state,” he added.

El-Sudi also expressed happiness for the gesture, adding that it will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the IDPs in the state.

He, however, expressed sadness that people are displaced in their own state and are made to live under such conditions.





According to him, it is also regrettable that the state government has remained indifferent to the plight of IDPs in the state, noting that the governor has not made the effort to visit even one of the IDPs camps or any of the crisis areas to ascertain the level of damage or to at least give the people a sense of his concern.

El-Sudi, therefore, called on well to do people to support the Internally Displaced Persons in the state, for them not to go through such extreme difficulties.

However, the APC state chairman revealed that they have identified six camps across five local government areas in the state, assuring that the relief materials will get to the rightful beneficiaries directly to avoid any situation where someone will say rice meant for IDPs was diverted by APC in Taraba State.

The symbolic presentation was witnessed by the APC gubernatorial aspirant in 2019, Prof. Muhammad Sani Yahaya, among other party officials.

Prof. Yahaya also expressed appreciation for the gesture by the national leader of the party and urged Tarabans to embrace one another and live in peace for the development of the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Secretary of Nukai, Madam Yatai Philip, and her counterpart in the Muslim Councils’ IDPs camps, Malam Adamu Salihu Sani, expressed gratitude over the gesture.

Newsmen report that arrangements have been put in place to convey the bags of rice to the rest of the IDPs camps in other local government areas where each camp will get twenty-five bags, while the remaining fifty bags will be shared to those that are leaving with their relatives in towns.