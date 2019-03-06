



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended the people of Delta state for voting against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the presidential election.

Oshiomhole spoke at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state during a town hall meeting with APC stakeholders.

He urged the voters to come out en masse and vote for Great Ogboru, the party’s governorship candidate, in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

He told the people to vote for the ruling party even after collecting money from the PDP.

“The electorate can go ahead and collect money from the PDP if they decide to use the state resources to induce you. Take your money because it belongs to you and disappoint them by voting for APC during the election,” he said.

“PDP can no longer win election in Delta State since the party is now outdated. PDP is now in a political menopause throughout Nigeria. You the Delta APC have substantially weakened the rigging machines of the PDP in Delta State.

“This time around, you will stop them on Saturday and ensure that the Okowa and PDP reign in Delta State is brought to an end. No one will provide unlawful security. Security operatives should ensure that votes are counted because President Buhari wants to have cleaner elections.”

The governorship and state assembly elections will hold on Saturday.