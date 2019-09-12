<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, has boasted that President Muhammadu Buhari will also defeat his challenger, Atiku Abubakar, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Supreme Court of Nigeria if they decide to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking to State House correspondent Thursday in Abuja, Oshiomhole who was reacting to President Buhari’s victory at the tribunal in the company of the APC National Women’s Leader, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa who led other APC Women’s Leadership from across the nation to pay a solidarity visit to the President pointedly said both Atiku and PDP will loose again.

So, we as a party we are confident. If it is within the Nigerian law for PDP to go even to the world court, we shall meet them there. The Supreme Court is the Supreme Court of Nigeria. It’s not the Supreme Court of PDP or of APC”.

The APC boss further said, “And even they (Supreme Court) are governed by law and their business is to interpret or reinterpret the evidence that was before the Court of Appeal.

Oshiomhole argued that they (PDP) are not at liberty to introduce new issues nor to bring in new witnesses, adding that “If it were what I heard yesterday (Wednesday) and I believe most of you (journalists) heard too…”.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant yesterday I said I hope this whole ‘contestation’ is all about Nigeria who actually won the election and both parties are committed to building Nigeria. Let me now say authoritatively we (APC) are ready to meet them (PDP).

“President Buhari is ready to meet defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Supreme Court and the APC to meet PDP at the Appeal and Adams Oshiomhole is ready to meet my brother Secondus at the Appeal Court and he will take Second and I will take First,” he boasted.