



Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the failure of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to return to the National Assembly in the recent polls was an indication that his dynasty has been crumbled.

According to the party chairman, the people of Kwara State demonstrated their sovereignty by sealing the fate of Saraki and telling him that the political game was over.

The APC chairman said this on Wednesday while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “People who came to the Senate with less than a 100,000 votes, and began to hold the country to ransom, their own people have recalled them home. While we were saying that we will impeach them, their people said they would rather bury them, politically, now, they are out. It shows the power of democracy, it’s a leveler, an equalizer, you cannot be bigger than the people.

“Our people say that a politician is like an okro tree, he should never grow taller than the person who planted it. And those who plant the political okro tree are the Nigerian people. I think, a couple of lessons have been learnt, this game is for those who are humble, those who believe in the people.

The ruling party’s chairman disclosed, “I wasn’t sure of who was going to win, only God knows until the votes were counted. But whichever way, I was sure that ones the election goes the way it has gone, Nigeria is the winner and Nigerians are winners.”

While congratulating the president-elect for his victory at the February 23, 2019 poll, Oshiomhole said the president has displayed statesmanship even in victory.

According to the APC chairman, President Buhari has shown humility and hand of fellowship to those who share commitment to the future of Nigeria and contested against him; “but in every race, there would always be a winner.”

For those analysts who have been active since 1999 in his fourth republic, this is the most keenly contested election and my joy is that first, in the electioneering season, given all issues about security in Nigeria, there is no incident of terrorists attack except one or so in maybe Yobe or somewhere. To God be the glory.

He said, “People who had predicted that Nigerians are going to fight, and that we are preparing for a Second World War. I am sure again, they have been put to shame. I know that Nigerians believe in their country, we appreciate our friends but we also know that those friends will never accept us as citizens of their country.

“The only country we cannot be deported, the only country we don’t need visa to stay, no matter who you are, no matter what you do, is Nigeria”.