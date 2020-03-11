<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The suspended National Chair­man of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Osh­iomhole, has been accused of building parallel structures at the national level of the party in a bid to further destabilise the APC, as he mounts an of­fensive over his suspension as national chairman of the party by a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

A cross-section of party chief­tains in Edo State said the move is similar to those taken by Oshiom­hole when he set up the proscribed Edo People’s Movement (EPM) in Edo State to destabilise the state chapter of the party.

A chieftain of the party, Oteghe Adams, said the suspended na­tional chairman of the APC is rallying state chairmen and oth­er party structures to divide the party and polarise its structures.

According to him, “We are very familiar with the antics of Oshiomhole and how he re­sponds to issues like this, espe­cially when he is holding the short end of the stick. We have information that he has been canvassing for support among chairmen of state chapters of the party and mobilising them to fortify the new faction he has created.”





Adams noted that the move was most unfortunate as Osh­iomhole should have just stepped aside and let the course of nature take its toll, as there is bound to be an acting chairman of the party after the National Execu­tive Council (NEC) meeting hold­ing next week Tuesday.

A chieftain of the party in Edo-North Senatorial District, Makor Shaka Momodu, said it was unfortunate that the APC national chairman is re-enact­ing what he did in Edo State with the creation of the EPM at the national level, noting that Osh­iomhole’s divisive politics may cause the party to implode.

He said: “We were all aware of how Oshiomhole created factions. He attempted to break the party at the state level and brought an impostor to pur­portedly act as chairman. He couldn’t take this to the local government area and ward levels because he was fiercely resisted. He is attempting to do same at the national level by trying to divide statesmen and members of the party’s NEC.”