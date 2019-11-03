<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has blamed the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, for the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of Edo University, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola, and other persons at Iyahmo on Saturday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said that Shaibu was responsible for the attack.

In the statement, Ebegbulem said, “The incident that occurred at the gate of the National Chairman of the APC in his Iyamho country home is unfortunate and the national chairman expresses his apologies to the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of Edo University, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola, whom he holds in high esteem.

“But I want to state that the people who unleashed mayhem on vehicles were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.”

He said the tension in the community started on Friday when Shaibu allegedly brought thugs into the community with a view to intimidating political opponents.

The media aide said, “In fact, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Godwin Emefiele), who delivered a lecture at the convocation that Friday insisted that the thugs who were disturbing the public must stop making noises before he could commence his lecture. Security officials helped to ensure peace before the event started. As a matter of fact, Comrade Oshiomhole left the event through the back (backdoor) to avoid being attacked by the thugs who laid siege to the entrance gate of the university.

“Then, today (Saturday) which was the main event, the governor, the National Chairman of the APC and other guests were already in the hall when about 11.30 am, the deputy governor stormed the university with over 200 Okada riders and thugs. Security officials accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security men who insisted the deputy governor could enter the venue but they would not allow the thugs to gain access.”

He said following their threats, the security officials tear-gassed the thugs and Shaibu.

Ebegbulem added, “The thugs were dispersed while the deputy governor joined other dignitaries at the venue. This created tension in the small community. However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instructions at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders. So, when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials, but following the incident that occurred earlier, where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor, invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate to protect the APC National Chairman against any harm.

“Unfortunately, these youths sighted Andrew Momodu, Osaigbovo Iyoha on the bus which conveyed the governor to Oshiomhole’s residence. They decided to stop them from entering the compound, because these were the same people who led the thugs that attacked Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin City penultimate week.

“While this confusion was on, the thugs brought by the deputy governor started destroying the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s kinsmen. I want to state clearly that the vehicles destroyed were not in the convoy of the governor. The thugs targeted the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s relations and friends and destroyed them. Thank God for the intervention of soldiers and other security officials who came to restore peace. This would not have happened if the thugs who invaded the community were not loyal to the deputy governor.

“However, Oshiomhole expresses his sincere apologies to the governor, the revered Oba of Lagos and the Chancellor over the unfortunate incident.”