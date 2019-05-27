<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said on Monday that the Supreme Court judgement nullifying the election of all its candidates in Zamfara state was a judgement that does not translate to justice.

Oshiomhole told newsmen that what the Supreme Court did in its judgement on the Zamfara issue was to impose strangers who were not elected on the people of Zamfara.

Oshiomhole faulted the apex court for giving the seats won by the APC to its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) using what he referred to as technicalities, adding that what the court would have done is to order a repeat of the election.

He said it was wrong for the apex court to have voided the votes scored by the APC during the election, adding that as at the time of the election, a competent court had declared that the candidates of the APC were qualified to participate in the election.

Oshiomhole was speaking for the first time on the Supreme Court Judgement which sacked all APC candidates in Zamfara state told newsmen after the party’s National Working Committee meeting that the part has no choice than to obey the judgement of the court since they can only appeal to the “court of God”.

He said: “How can you ask me how I feel if the people of Zamfara voted for us in the manner that they did and the court says that those votes were wasted. Meanwhile, at the time those votes were cast, a High court had ruled that those candidates were validly nominated.

“There is something that I learnt from Lord Denning, a famous British Supreme Court Justice, that the law has to be interpreted taking into account the intention of the lawmakers and try to deliver justice in its purest form.

“So, there is no justice when on the ground of technicalities, you imposed on the people of Zamfara state, not just a man or a woman, but whole party candidates from Governor to Senate and others that they didn’t elect.

“If the court thought we were wrong, the justice would have demanded that we repeat. But you can not use technicalities because we are in a democracy, there is nothing democratic when the court imposes strangers to govern a people.

“But we understand that after the Supreme Court, we can only go to the Court of God. To that extent, we must obey the Court. But what we got in Zamfara is a judgement that didn’t translate to justice.”

The APC chairman, however, refused to disclose the party’s next line of action as he refused to respond to a question on whether the party will sanction those who took the party to court leading to their losing all seats in Zamfara.