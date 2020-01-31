<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has sarcastically wished for more crises in the party to enable it beat the opposition in elections.

Oshiomhole jokingly made the wish as he pointed out that the party’s electoral victories in the polls conducted so far, did not support reports of crisis in the party.

He spoke as he hosted a delegation of the Kano State chapter of the party.

The delegation was led by the Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, Oshiomhole.





Oshiomhole, who is facing party crisis in his Edo State, said if a crisis is what it takes to win elections, he won’t mind the continuation of more crises.

“On my part, the victories we recorded especially in this rerun election is very timely.

“When I pick up newspapers and see where they are writing that APC is in crisis, and by the time you turn to the next page they will announce that APC has won this or that elections, I was like if crisis is what it takes to win elections, maybe we will continue to be in crisis”.