The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja without Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended National Chairman.

The meeting, which was held to prepare for the party’s March 17, 2020 emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, was presided over by Acting National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom and had eight members of NWC in attendance and some party leaders.

The National Vice Chairman, North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman, South West, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana; National Organising Secretary, Emma Ubeduro; National Youth Leader, Abubakar Sadiq; National Woman Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Beiwa and the party’s Acting National Auditor were present.





Oshiomhole was suspended from office by the FCT High Court last week after the court upheld his suspension by the state chapter of the APC. A counter ruling by a Federal High Court in Kano reinstating the chairman would further escalate the party’s crisis which prompted security personnel to seal off the secretariat last Thursday.

The police and Department of State Services personnel unsealed the headquarters Monday and allowed Chief Giadom, the highest ranking official in the party, take over affairs of the party.

It was gathered that the NEC meeting which was called by President Muhammadu Buhari would formally appoint an Acting Chairman for the party and effectively end Oshiomhole’s reign.

The embattled politician has been at loggerheads with majority of the powerful and very influential state governors elected on the platform of the APC.