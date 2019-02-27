



Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, the Speaker, Adamawa House of Assembly, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for defeating Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded presidential election.

Buhari was declared winner by INEC Chairman on Wednesday having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat other 72 candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11, 255,978 votes and won 17 states and the FCT, to occupy the second position.

The Adamawa speaker said Buhari’s reelection was the true reflection of the wish of majority of Nigerians.

He added that the reelection of Buhari by Nigerians, however, did not come to him as a surprise.

According to him, “The reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari did not come to me as a surprise, considering the remarkable achievements so far recorded in his first tenure in various human endeavours, especially in the fight against Boko Haram, corruption and infrastructure development.

“Majority of people who voted for Buhari were masses who felt the impact of change and development.

“The victory could also be a sign of APC’s victory in the governorship and State Assembly elections on March 9.”

Mijinyawa further expressed appreciation and thanked the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the elections.