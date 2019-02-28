



The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri has promised to pay N32,000 minimum wage to workers if elected in the March 9 poll.

Fitiri made the pledge on Thursday in Yola at a meeting with officials of the organised labour in the state.

He said workers welfare is among his 11-point agenda. “Adamawa is a civil service state that needs a governor who believes in a living wage for workers so they can be gingered to offer their best in the transformation of the state.

“I will clear all outstanding salary arrears within 48 hours of assuming office,” Fintiri said.

Responding on behalf of the unions, the Acting NLC chairman in the state, Mr Jeremiah Ngwakwar, thanked Fintiri for the meeting and urged him and other candidates to accord workers’ welfare priority.

Ngwakwar listed outstanding leave grants, promotion, pension and gratuity as some of the challenges facing workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting ended with an interactive session on workers’.