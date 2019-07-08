<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elections are to be held throughout the 21 local government areas in Adamawa State in November this year to democratically pick officials to head the councils.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) in a statement.

The statement which was signed by the Executive Chairman of the state electoral commission, Isa Shetima, did not specify the date, but merely said, “The exact date will be notified in due course.”

Giving further detail of the timetable of the elections and what the commission expects from political parties, the statement added, “Registered political parties wishing to field candidates are hereby directed to embark on electioneering campaigns as from July 10, 2019.

“Similarly, primary elections are to be conducted from 31st August to 7th September, 2019; and the names of successful aspirants are to be submitted to the commission on or before 10th October 2019.”

The state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, had very early in office sent a bill to the state House of Assembly to legislate transition committees for the 21 LGAs.

The Assembly, on June 25, passed the bill, and on July 4, the governor inaugurated the transition committees which currently oversee the affairs of the 21 LGAs.