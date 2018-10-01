.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Nuhu Ribadu says he will participate in the rescheduled Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

Ribadu withdrew from the race on Sunday, saying he was under no illusion that the exercise will be fair.

In a swift turnaround, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman said the abnormalities in the primary have been corrected.

NAN reports that Salihu Bawuro, director-general, Ribadu Campaign Organisation, made the announcement at a news conference in Yola on Monday.

Bawuro said the Ribadu Campaign Organisation was satisfied with the decision taken by the party’s national headquarters on the cancellation and rescheduling of the governorship primary.

“Now that the national headquarters had intervened to correct the abnormalities surrounding the Sunday’s unsuccessful primaries, Malam Nuhu Ribadu will be in full contest now that it is the direct primaries,’’ Bawuro said.

He said the organisation was well prepared to participate in the election, adding that it would do everything possible to ensure free and fair primary.

The Adamawa APC governorship primary has been rescheduled for Thursday.