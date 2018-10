Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in the state with 193,656 votes to defeat two other candidates.

Declaring the result on Sunday, the Chairman, APC Committee on Adamawa State governorship primary, Ahmed Jibrin, said Halilu Ahmed, who scored 15,738 votes, came second, while Malam Nuhu Ribadu came third with 8,364 votes.

“I, Ahmed Jibrin, chairman committee of the APC Adamawa governorship primary election with the power conferred on me and my members by the National Secretariat declared Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow as the winner of the Adamawa governorship primary election with the total of 193,656 votes,” Jibrin declared.