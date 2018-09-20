Markus Gundiri, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Adamawa state, has pulled out of the governorship race to team up with Mahmood Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law.

Gundiri disclosed this at the farm house of Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, in Hong, Adamawa, on Thursday.

He promised to work closely with the president’s in-law to dislodge Jibrilla Bindow, the incumbent governor.

“About four or five of us from this bloc have consulted extensively on ways to produce a consensus aspirant to slug it out with the incumbent governor,” he said.

“My decision to withdraw my aspiration today and to support this dynamic aspirant is a product of the consultations.

“But let me state here clearly that I’m not withdrawing in order to deputise for Modi as some have started sending out rumours; however, we expect that we’ll get some concession, at least the honor to produce the running mate from our group.”

Lawal, who was at the event, said the collaboration would end the alleged misrule of Bindow.

Alleging that the governor is working for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Lawal said the battle to take power from Bindow is between the camps of Buhari and Abubakar.

“God had shown me that we will defeat Bindow on the 29th of September. Make no mistake, Bindow is working for Atiku while ours is to protect Buhari’s votes in 2019,” he said.