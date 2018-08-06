Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has sworn-in two new commissioners to replace the two that left his cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the ceremony on Monday, Bindow said that the two new commissioners were to replace Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa of Ministry of Lands and Survey and Alhaji Umar Daware of Ministry of Commerce and Industry who resigned.

He said that their resignation was not connected to any form of political rancour or misunderstanding with his administration, but their intention to pursue their political career.

While extolling their loyalty and support to his government, the governor wished them well in their future endeavuors.

NAN reports that the newly sworn-in commissioners are Alhaji Usman Tukur from Fufore Local Government and Iliyasu Bello from Yola North Local Government.

Tukur, who spoke on behalf of his colleague, promised their loyalty and support to the political dream of the governor.

Tukur assured the governor of their commitment to work tirelessly to make Adamawa a progressive state in all spheres.