The governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, says the People Democratic Party (PDP) needs people of high integrity to manage its affairs so that the party can win the presidency in 2023.

The governor spoke on Thursday at the launch of the logo and promotional materials for the party’s national convention scheduled for October 30.

Addressing party supporters in Abuja, Fintiri said the PDP will correct its past mistakes if given the opportunity to govern the country in 2023.

“We all know what is happening as heavily expressed by our national publicity secretary himself — how deep we are in trouble as a nation,” he said.

“We are at crossroads and we have to do the needful, beginning from this convention to ensure that we get our best to steer us with their skills, with their experience and their integrity so that Nigerians can start to believe in us.

“We have to right all the mistakes that we have committed in the past. Our leaders have agreed that we have made a mistake and have apologised to Nigerians.

“And with this, I think we also need to bring people of high integrity to manage the affairs of the party and to get us to win the 2023 general election, particularly the presidency.

“I assure you, like the chairman of today’s occasion said, despite the challenges associated with this convention, we have not asked for an extension of time. This did not come without too much pain. We have sacrificed a lot of time; we have sacrificed a lot of energy to put things to work. We expect that all our members across the country should also make a lot of sacrifices and put time into this convention because it is very key for the survival of our party.”

The governor also said collective efforts must be put in place to “revamp and reengineer” the party to “position it into winning spirit”.