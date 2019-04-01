<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Adamawa State Governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday constituted 65 Member Transition Committee, to ensure smooth handing over and taking over administration in the state.

The committee has Aliyu Ismaila Numan, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense, as its chairman, while Mr Johan Yahaya is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

Fintiri while inaugurating the committee, charged the members to obtain detailed information on the assets and liabilities of Adamawa State to serve as guide to facilitate the transition.

He mandated the committee to obtain detailed list of general staff by their Ministries, MDAs including their date of 1st appointment, rank and date of last promotion, salary grade level in the state.

Other terms of reference for the committee include to get vivid description of names of political office holders, members of the State Executive Council, Senior Special Assistant, Special Assistants, Advisers, Special Aides and names of pension on Pensionable Roster.

Responding the chairman the committee, Aliyu Ismaila Numan, assured that the committee will not witch hunt anybody during the course of the duties.

Ismaila said equal opportunity would be given to head of ministries and departments to defend and explain their ministerial expenditure under their jurisdiction.

He urged for the support of the outgoing government to ensure timely completion of the assignment aimed at ushering in new government, while thanking the Governorship-elect for finding them worthy.