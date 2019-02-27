



Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, said no iota of truth that, N2.5 billion was allegedly allocated to the a top government functionary, to woo votes, for president Buhari to floor opposition at the presidential polls in Adamawa state.

Bindow said the remark is regrettable, targeted to smear government officials and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), administration in the state.

He debunked the, rumor that, the state chapter of APC is in disarray, saying the party is optimistic of wining the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, explained that government is not aware of the said amount in question.

“Government is not aware of N2.5 billion allocated to woo votes for Buhari.

“The opposition manage funds to buy votes, APC party in the state manages goodwill to canvass votes”.

“It is blackmail that, the failure of some party chieftains to evenly distribute the funds for the purpose of winning the presidential election was responsible for the APC defeat in the state.

“The APC party which Gov Bindow is the leader, is not engulfed in ripples of crisis.

“Funds for campaigns was sourced locally to mobilizing support and logistics for the conduct of the elections.

Sajoh said the crisis in the party if any, might have been caused by those who took governor Bindow as an enemy, based on his transformation of the state”

Preliminary into the alleged scam had, it that, the baseless rumor was the hand work of people sponsored by Abuja based group from the state.