The Adamawa and Gombe States chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party have promised to provide a level playing field for all the party’s presidential aspirants during the forthcoming primary elections.

The pledge is a booster to the presidential aspiration of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, considering that two of the aspirants vying for the same ticket, Atiku Abubakar and Ibrahim Dankwambo, hail from the two states respectively.

Receiving an advance team of the Senate president that visited them separately on Thursday, the PDP delegates, officials and other stakeholders in the two states said they were committed to the unity of the party to ensure its victory in the 2019 presidential election.

In Yola, Adamawa State, the state chairman of the PDP, Attahiru Shehu, urged the delegates in the state to set aside sentiments and consider competence and capacity in choosing the party’s presidential flagbearer.

Shehu said: “Our target is to retrieve our lost mandate.

“We know and learnt from the reasons that led to our defeat.

“It depends on us to either make or mar the party in 2019.

“Though we have our son vying for the same position, but that will not make us not to go for a stronger contender as our main focus now is how to dislodge the All Progressives Congress government, and as such we must create a level playing ground for all our aspirants.

“The Senate President, from his antecedents and how he handled the Senate so far, has proven himself to be competent, fair and reliable leader who because of these qualities survived all the persecution against him by the government.”

Also speaking when the delegation visited Gombe State, the state PDP Chairman, Joel Adamu Jagafa, described Saraki and Dankwambo as brothers that will support and work together irrespective of whoever emerges among them.

Jagafa said: “We know anyone of them can perform better and will carry all of us along.

“All what we need is to send this government out because everyone is suffering the hardship visited on Nigerians by this government.”

In his remarks at the two visits, the team leader, Senator Isa Hamma Misau (PDP-Bauchi), said the visit was to intimate delegates and other party stakeholders about the aspiration of the Senate president and seek their support.

The visits, according to Misau, were to prepare grounds for Saraki to personally visit the states and explain his vision for the country to all the stakeholders to enable them make the right choice during the primary election.