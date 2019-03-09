



There was wild jubilation as former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, delivered his polling unit, Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Atiku lost the unit to President Buhari during the presidential election by scoring 167 to Buhari’s 186.

The result of today’s Governorship election announced by the Returning Officer, Dorathy Inaku, indicated that PDP scored 161 votes, while APC got 99 votes.

For the House of Assembly election at the unit, PDP got 207 votes, while APC scored 76 votes.

Atiku and PDP supporters who trooped to the unit went wild in celebration after the announcement shouting “Atikulation! Atikulation!!.”

“Last time it was APC and today is our turn,” said a happy PDP supporter who identified himself as Bello Abubakar.

In another development, the gubernatorial candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako, has lost in his unit 014 of Gwadabawa Ward where he got 78 votes as against PDP’s 123 and APC’s 63 votes.