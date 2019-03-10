



The candidate of the People Democratic Party in Saturday’s election, Ahmadu Fintiri, is leading in the governorship election in Adamawa State with over 20,000 votes advantage in 18 local government areas declared yet.

Fintiri, a former acting governor of the state who ruled for only three months, is in a hot contest with the incumbent governor, Jibrila Bindow of the ruling APC.

Earlier, Bindow had maintained a slim lead ahead of Fintiri with 4233 votes as INEC announced results from 11 local government areas, mostly his strongholds.

But starting from the 12th local government areas that was returned at the Collation Centre, the PDP candidate took over the lead.

According to the latest results so far released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 18 LGAs, Mr. Fintiri now leads with 21, 094 votes.

From the 18 local government results, Bindow has a total votes of 309, 950 votes while Fintiri has 331, 044 votes

The break down of the results are as follows:

Mubi South:

APC 19,825

PDP 10,420

Fufore LG:

APC 21,669

PDP 17, 266

Numan LG:

APC 11,592

PDP 18, 826

Guyuk LG:

APC 12, 494

PDP 18, 305

Lamurde LG:

APC 10,102

PDP 18, 783

Maiha LG:

APC 14,939

PDP 8745

Ganye LG:

APC 19, 063

PDP 17, 009

Jada LG:

APC 18,006

PDP 20, 076

Demsa LG

APC 10, 342

PDP 22, 037

Hong LG:

APC 21, 358

PDP 25, 878

Sheleng LG:

APC 15, 880

PDP 11, 135

Yola South LG:

APC 21, 941

PDP 17, 432

Mayo Belwa LG:

APC 14, 327

PDP 19, 899

Girei LG:

APC 14, 976

PDP 14, 115

Mubi North LG:

APC 31, 794

PDP 16, 667

Yola South LG:

APC 20, 979

PDP 24, 383

Song LG:

APC 17, 435

PDP 24, 764

Minchika LG

APC 13, 224

PDP 24, 504

Results for three more local government areas are yet to arrive the collation centre.

The Adamawa state governorship election collation officer, Andrew Haruna, has adjourned the collation exercise until results from Madagali, Gombi and Tongo arrives.