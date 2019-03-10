The candidate of the People Democratic Party in Saturday’s election, Ahmadu Fintiri, is leading in the governorship election in Adamawa State with over 20,000 votes advantage in 18 local government areas declared yet.
Fintiri, a former acting governor of the state who ruled for only three months, is in a hot contest with the incumbent governor, Jibrila Bindow of the ruling APC.
Earlier, Bindow had maintained a slim lead ahead of Fintiri with 4233 votes as INEC announced results from 11 local government areas, mostly his strongholds.
But starting from the 12th local government areas that was returned at the Collation Centre, the PDP candidate took over the lead.
According to the latest results so far released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 18 LGAs, Mr. Fintiri now leads with 21, 094 votes.
From the 18 local government results, Bindow has a total votes of 309, 950 votes while Fintiri has 331, 044 votes
The break down of the results are as follows:
Mubi South:
APC 19,825
PDP 10,420
Fufore LG:
APC 21,669
PDP 17, 266
Numan LG:
APC 11,592
PDP 18, 826
Guyuk LG:
APC 12, 494
PDP 18, 305
Lamurde LG:
APC 10,102
PDP 18, 783
Maiha LG:
APC 14,939
PDP 8745
Ganye LG:
APC 19, 063
PDP 17, 009
Jada LG:
APC 18,006
PDP 20, 076
Demsa LG
APC 10, 342
PDP 22, 037
Hong LG:
APC 21, 358
PDP 25, 878
Sheleng LG:
APC 15, 880
PDP 11, 135
Yola South LG:
APC 21, 941
PDP 17, 432
Mayo Belwa LG:
APC 14, 327
PDP 19, 899
Girei LG:
APC 14, 976
PDP 14, 115
Mubi North LG:
APC 31, 794
PDP 16, 667
Yola South LG:
APC 20, 979
PDP 24, 383
Song LG:
APC 17, 435
PDP 24, 764
Minchika LG
APC 13, 224
PDP 24, 504
Results for three more local government areas are yet to arrive the collation centre.
The Adamawa state governorship election collation officer, Andrew Haruna, has adjourned the collation exercise until results from Madagali, Gombi and Tongo arrives.