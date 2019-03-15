



The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have each won 11 seats of the 23 constituency results that have so far been released.

The African Democratic Party won one seat, while supplementary election is pending in two constituencies.

Specifically, election was put off in Nasarawo/Biyeri state constituency because a candidate for the election died, while voting was cancelled in certain places in Uba/Gaya constituency.

Bellow are the constituencies, elected members and their respective parties:

1. Demsa: Raymond Kate PDP

2. Fufore Gurin: Shuaibu Babas APC

3. Fufore Verre: Abdullahi Yapak APC

4. Ganye: Alhassan Hamman Joda APC

5. Girei: Mohammed Mutawalli APC

6. Gombi: Kefas Japhet PDP

7. Guyuk: Dinglok Adawa PDP

8. Uba/Gaya (supplementary election)

9. Hong: Wesley Barhiya PDP

10. Leko/Koma: Abdullahi Ahmadu PDP

11. Jada/Mbulo: Yuttisori H/Tukur PDP

12. Lamurde: Myandasa Bauna PDP

13. Madagali: Haruna Jikan Tikiri PDP

14. Maiha: Isa Yahaya APC

15. Binyeri (supplementary election)

16. Mayo Belwa: Ibrahim Musa ADC

17. Michika: Kwada Joseph Ayuba PDP

18. Mubi North: Shuaibu Musa APC

19. Numan: Mackondo Keno PDP

20. Shelleng: Abubakar Isa APC

21. Song: Simon Isa PDP

22. Toungo: Abdullahi Umar

23. Yola North: Sajo Hamidu PDP

24 Yola South: Kabir Mijinyawa APC

25 Mubi South: Musa Bororo APC

Only one woman, Kate Raymond, from Demsa, is among the 23 members-elect.