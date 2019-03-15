The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have each won 11 seats of the 23 constituency results that have so far been released.
The African Democratic Party won one seat, while supplementary election is pending in two constituencies.
Specifically, election was put off in Nasarawo/Biyeri state constituency because a candidate for the election died, while voting was cancelled in certain places in Uba/Gaya constituency.
Bellow are the constituencies, elected members and their respective parties:
1. Demsa: Raymond Kate PDP
2. Fufore Gurin: Shuaibu Babas APC
3. Fufore Verre: Abdullahi Yapak APC
4. Ganye: Alhassan Hamman Joda APC
5. Girei: Mohammed Mutawalli APC
6. Gombi: Kefas Japhet PDP
7. Guyuk: Dinglok Adawa PDP
8. Uba/Gaya (supplementary election)
9. Hong: Wesley Barhiya PDP
10. Leko/Koma: Abdullahi Ahmadu PDP
11. Jada/Mbulo: Yuttisori H/Tukur PDP
12. Lamurde: Myandasa Bauna PDP
13. Madagali: Haruna Jikan Tikiri PDP
14. Maiha: Isa Yahaya APC
15. Binyeri (supplementary election)
16. Mayo Belwa: Ibrahim Musa ADC
17. Michika: Kwada Joseph Ayuba PDP
18. Mubi North: Shuaibu Musa APC
19. Numan: Mackondo Keno PDP
20. Shelleng: Abubakar Isa APC
21. Song: Simon Isa PDP
22. Toungo: Abdullahi Umar
23. Yola North: Sajo Hamidu PDP
24 Yola South: Kabir Mijinyawa APC
25 Mubi South: Musa Bororo APC
Only one woman, Kate Raymond, from Demsa, is among the 23 members-elect.