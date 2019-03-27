<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Adamawa State chairnan of the PDP, Tahir Shehu, has raised concerns over what it alleges are plans by Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna to mobilise thugs towards helping APC in Adamawa disrupt Thursday’s rescheduled elections and claim victory at all cost.

The state PDP claims that the Adamawa state chapter of the APC has been bragging that, working with Governor Ganduje of Kano and Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna, they will import thugs to scuttle Thursday’s Adamawa supplementary elections.

The party said it is calling the attention of all security agencies in the state to take notice and curb the situation.

The party, led by its chairnan, Tahir Shehu, made the remarks at a press briefing, Wednesday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Tahir Shehu said, “We were reliably informed and we believe that APC government of Adamawa State were boasting that H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and H.E. Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State promised to assist them with thugs to invade Adamawa State, with a view to manipulate the process of the rerun to ensure victory at their side at all cost.

“In view of the aforementioned, therefore, we find it necessary to draw the attention of all security agencies to take note and put eyes on this issue,” the party leader said, as he called on Adamawa residents to remain calm, encouraging them to come out to vote and report suspicious persons in their communities.

He further said that, “You will recall that on the 26th of March, 2019, the High Court sitting of Justice Adamawa State has vacated the Interim Exparte Order placed on INEC which halted the holding of the supplementary elections slated to hold on the 23rd day of March, 2019, in 44 polling units spread across 14 local governments of the state.

“With the discharge of this Exparte Order, INEC has rescheduled the supplementary to hold on Thursday, the 28th day of March, 2019 and a stakeholders meeting held on the 26th March, 2019 on the supplementary election.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Adamawa State chairnan of APC, Wafari Theman, described PDP’s claims as spurious and inconsistent with the character of APC.

He critisised the PDP for playing to the gallery, saying if they were really interested in the welfare of the people of Adamawa, they should taken the matter to relevant security operatives instead of holding a press briefing to gain cheap popularity.

Wafari said, “If PDP has such information, I will candidly suggest that they help the Nigerian Police, through the CP and as well alert the Commander in Chief, who is also the leader of APC.

“Rather than having a press conference with such weighty allegations, they should demonstrate to Adamawa people, who they intend to govern, that they care about them and are committed to saving them from trouble.

“The APC, I know, will not indulge in such acts, not to my knowledge,” he said.