Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

This followed the conclusion of collation of results of the supplementary governorship election which was conducted in 44 polling units in 14 local government areas of the state on Thursday.

Fintiri polled a total of 376,552 from the I main election on March 9 and the supplementary election of March 28 to beat his closest rival, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got a total of 336,386 from both elections.

Sen Abdulaziz Nyako of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 113,237 and was followed by Chief Emmanuel Bello of to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 29,792 votes. Rev Abel Behora of the Alliance for New Nigeria came next with 2,545 votes.

Making the final declaration over the election in the early hours of Friday, the returning officer, Prof Andrew Haruna, said Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, having polled the highest votes and satisfied other requirements, “is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”