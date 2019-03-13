



Former Governor Boni Haruna and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened fire and brimstone over the Adamawa State gubernatorial elections won by his party.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP secretariat in Adamawa State, Boni Haruna said INEC declaration of the Adamawa elections as inconclusive was null and void and unacceptable to PDP in the state.

He said INEC has been holding meetings with All Progressives Congress party elements which is contrary to laid down rules.

He said INEC should declare the winner of the elections held on March 9, 2019 because the PDP candidate won that election with a wide margin of 32,476 votes.

He said anything short of declaring Fintiri as the winner of the election would spell doom for the state as the people who voted the PDP candidate are ready to defend their votes with their last blood.

He said running a rerun in 44 polling units in Adamawa State was not in consonant with the electoral law because the winner takes the lead with 32,476 votes.

He said, “We are calling on the INEC to declare the PDP candidate as the gubernatorial winner of the contest which held on March 9, 2019 as any attempt to thwart that victory would be costly.

“The 44 units INEC relied upon to declare the elections inconclusive is null and void based on the electoral law section in section 54 of the electoral Act this is because the PVCs collected are lesser in the 44 units.”

He said “How would the rerun affect the fortunes of the PDP there was therefore no basis for ordering the rerun and we reject the rerun we demand that INEC rescinds its decision and declare Fintiri winner of the elections.”

The former governor said the March 9th election was a dismal show of shame for the APC government profiling a huge debt of N150 billion, squandered N450 billion subsidies on Adamawa State by the incumbent government they should humble themselves and congratulate the winner who is Fintiri.

He said even President Buhari had urged all Nigerians to vote people of their choices therefore Adamawa State people have spoken with majority of the votes in favour of the PDP and INEC should respect the wishes of the people.