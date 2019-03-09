



Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has lost the state Government House polling units 012 and 09 to opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP Candidate, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri.

Announcing the result of polling unit 09 on Saturday in Yola, Mrs Sumayya Aliyu, INEC Presiding Officer said Fintiri scored 167 votes against Bindow’s 108 votes.

Also, Ms Yemi Adetiba Presiding Officer at polling unit 012, announced that Fintiri garnered 136 votes against Bindow’s 81.