Justice Abdulaaziz Waziri of Yola State High court on Tuesday lifted the interlocutory injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from conducting supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa State.

The INEC had fixed March 23, 2019 as the date of the rerun after declaring the earlier election inconclusive but the court stopped the conduct of the election in the state pending the determination of a suit before it.

The said suit was filed by Mustapha Shaba, who represented the governorship candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy, Eric Thema.

The suit challenged the omission of MRDD party logo from the ballot papers used by INEC for the first governorship election in the state on March 9, 2019, stating that it affected the chances of Thema at the polls

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Hammadu Fintiri, is leading with a 32,476-vote margin from the first election after polling 367,471 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrilla Bindow had 334,995 votes.

In declaring the election inconclusive, INEC said the margin recorded by the PDP candidate was lower than the 40,998 votes cancelled in 40 polling units scattered over 14 council areas of the state.