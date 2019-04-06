<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The inaugural sitting of the Election Petitions Tribunal for Adamawa State will hold at the state capital, Yola, on Monday, April 8, 2019.

This is according to a notice signed by the Secretary of the tribunal, Godwin Agbo, and obtained by our correspondent on Saturday.

The notice indicated that the venue of the inaugural tribunal sitting would be at the new High Court Complex in Jimeta, Yola, at 11 am.

All elections were rounded up in Adamawa State penultimate Thursday, March 28, with the conduct of the supplementary governorship election, which was won by Hon Umaru Finriri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri’s closest rivals: incumbent Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow who contested for re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Sen Abdulaziz Nyako who contested under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have congratulated Fintiri, but Bindow’s APC, which complained of irregularities during the election, may be filing a petition.

This has been indicated by the state organizing secretary of the party, Ahmed Lawan, who has been quite outspoken about the election from when it was first held on March 9 to just before the March 28 rerun in some polling units.