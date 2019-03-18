



A group of elder statesmen in Adamawa State has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee for the May 29, 2019 presidential inauguration.

The spokesman of the group and a former acting General Manager of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Mr Titus Kabu Lassa, who spoke to newsmen in Yola, said the gesture extended to Boss Mustapha by Mr President is a clear indication of his confidence in the capability of the SGF.

Kabu said, “For a man who was once called upon to round up the PTF project started by Buhari and given his political pedigree, it shows that he is up to the task.”

The group of Adamawa elders enjoined Buhari to sustain the culture of working with credible people in government, as it is the surest way of maintaining efficient policy implementation and good service delivery to the people.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, was last Wednesday appointed to head the 2019 inauguration committee to plan the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term.

Other members of the interministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee include the ministers of Information and Culture, Interior, Foreign Affairs, FCT, and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, among others.