Local Government Chairmen in Adamawa on Friday appealed to the State House of Assembly for tenure extension, less than one month to the expiration of their term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Adamawa House of Assembly, in 2016, amended the Adamawa Local Government System Establishment and Administrative Law.

The amendment reduced the tenure of council chairmen from two and half years to two years.

The chairmen in their letter to the Speaker of the Assembly through the state branch of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), pleaded that the lawmakers should revisit the law.

“Sir, the purpose of this letter is to appeal to the Honourable members, Adamawa State House of Assembly through your good office, to still revisit the above law earlier passed by the House of Assembly.

“To reconsider the tenure of local government chairmen in Adamawa,’’ the letter stated.

Alhaji Abubakar Isa, the House Committee Chairman on Information, confirmed that the Assembly received the letter.

He noted that the letter had been referred to the House Committees on Justice and Local Government for consideration and advice.

“We are waiting for the committees’ reports on the letter before taking the next line of action,’’ Isa said.