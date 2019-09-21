<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adamawa State House of Assembly has formulated an agenda to serve as roadmap for its operations, Speaker of the House, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas, said on Saturday.

Iya-Abbas told newsmen in Yola that the agenda captured every sector in the state, particularly the critical ones.

“We have formulated the agenda for the seventh assembly; it was reviewed and given to a committee in the House to be further reviewed and submit to the whole House.

“In the agenda, we discussed every sector, particularly those critical sectors.

“I hope by the time we are one year, people would see the manifestation of what we are planning to do,” Iya-Abbas said.

The speaker said that the agenda would soon be made public to the people of the state, to be used in judging the performance of the House.

While assuring the people of Adamawa of quality representation, the Speaker listed the implementation of local government autonomy, provision of befitting offices and facilities to all members, and addressing basic problems facing staff of the assembly as some of his achievements in 100 days.

“We also have a lot of people-oriented bills before committees,” Iya-Abbas said.