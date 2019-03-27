<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has called on its supporters in the state to get prepared and participate in the governorship supplementary election slated for Thursday.

Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, State Organising Secretary of the party, gave the directive on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

Lawal said that the party reviewed its earlier decision to boycott the poll and had resolved to fully participate in the poll.

He, however, said that in spite of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s refusal to heed their call for a re-schedule, the APC would still win the election.

He appealed to the APC family and supporters not to be deterred by INEC’s action, but to go out en mass to vote for the candidate of the party.

“Having consulted all the party stakeholders, we have resolved to participate in the supplementary election fixed for tomorrow.

“Our earlier boycott threat was not out of fear, but to encourage participation by other political parties who had been taken unawares by the date for the supplementary election.

“To us, we will participate and win the re-run even as INEC has refused to rescind its decision to hold the re-run tomorrow.

“We appeal to APC supporters to come out and vote for APC massively so as to ensure victory in the election.

“Adamawa is an APC state, and with the developmental strides recorded by Gov. Mohammed Bindow, it is a sure qualification for winning an election,’ Lawal said.

It will be recalled that the state chapter of the APC had earlier rejected the March 28 date fixed by INEC for the conduct of the supplementary election in 44 polling units in the state.

The APC threatened to boycott the election if INEC refused to reschedule the election.

The date was fixed sequel to the vacation of a court order restraining INEC from conducting a governorship supplementary election in the state.