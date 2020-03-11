<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The leadership of Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a recent claim by a group within the party, which accused it of being insensitive to their interests.

The Christian Forum, a body of people which include the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and others from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state within the APC, had alleged, following a meeting in Yola Tuesday evening, that APC’s structure and dealings are decidedly against Christian members.

After the meeting, the APC Christian Forum said in a statement by its Chairman, Medan Fwa, that insensitivity by the APC leadership towards its diverse groups, particularly the Christians in the fold, accounted largely to its failure to win the state governorship election last year.

“Insensitivity to both cultural and religious diversities in the state was responsible for the internal conflict in the party heading into the 2019 elections,” the Forum charged, adding that even the composition of the leadership from the Ward to the State level is skewed against Christians.

Newsmen report that Adamawa State has always been almost evenly split between the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with certain LGAs identified as APC or PDP going by the party that they usually vote for.

Thus, while LGAs like Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Fufore, Ganye, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Shelleng and Toungo traditionally go more for APC than PDP, Demsa, Numan, Guyuk, Lamurde, Song, Hong, Michika, Madagali, Jada, Mayo-Belwa and Gombi are known to usually favour the PDP; and the pattern played out in the 2019 election.





The ‘APC LGAs’ are regarded as being Muslim-dominated while the ‘PDP LGAs’ are seen to have predominant Christian population, and politicians usually note the dynamics when politicking comes around, but the APC, in its reaction on Wednesday to the allegations of the Christian Forum, said APC’s failure to win the governorship election in 2019 was not a punishment by Adamawa Christians.

The APC statement, released by state party Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, said, “The leadership of the APC Adamawa State Chapter is very conscious of the composition of the state in terms of religion.

“We don’t want to comment on issues that have to do with religion because of it’s sensitive nature. However, for the purpose of clarification, the Party Executive is made up of both Christians and Muslims. We conduct our meetings together and take decisions as a team without discrimination or any form of marginalization.

“The 2019 election was not about religion but interest. Based on interest, Christians rejected Chief Emmanuel Bello (of SDP), a core Christian and voted for Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri (of PDP)

“Similarly, seven APC Christian candidates for House of Assembly from Numan, Demsa, Lamurde, Guyuk, Gombi, Michika and Madagali were not voted for during the 2019 election; a further justification that the election wasn’t about religion but interest.

“While we agree that as a party we have issues and challenges that require serious reconciliation and understanding, we are not against repositioning the party to make it more responsive, accommodating and united as we prepare for the next round of elections.”