



A group, the Adamawa Youth for Good Governance, has urged Governor Jibrilla Bindow to seek an alternative platform to seek re-election if the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues alleged reign of impunity in the state.

Mohammed Ahmed Marafa, speaking on behalf of the group said, “There are unseen forces who have decided to hijack the party affairs and are scheming to circumvent the party process.

“We were supposed to hold our primaries since Sunday but some people have hijacked the party and locked down the secretariat.

“They claimed the party primary has been rescheduled for Thursday, we are not sure if it would hold because right now nothing has been done to show that the primary would hold.

“Everyone in the party has agreed for the indirect primaries and just because of the interest of a few, national body decided to reverse everything to serve the interest of one person.

“All we want is a free and fair primaries and a level playing field for all stakeholders.”

One of the speakers for the group, Yusuf Chidama said, the underhand tactics to remove a popular candidate for an unpopular candidate is contrary to what APC is known for.

Chidama’s words, “You can all witness what is going on in the party in Imo, Taraba, Delta and some parts of the country where APC has been involved in power play, having parallel congresses, which is contrary to its principle of fairness and internal democracy.

“Democracy is a game of number and if they continue in that way, we would urge governor Jibrilla to dump APC for another platform, minority cannot decide what the majority wants,” he said.