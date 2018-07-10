The Newly elected Executives of All Progressive Congress (APC), has kick-started the reconciliation processes, of the aggrieved members of the party in Adamawa state.

Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, directed that all local government executives and ward delegates, constitute committee for that purpose across the state.

He said all the aggrieved members should be involved in the discussion processes, for stronger and united party in the state.

Bilal, alongside the 36 newly elected officials of the party, directed local government officials to forward names of ten persons from each council to the secretariat of for employment supports by the party.

Mr Wafarniyi Theman, Secretary of the party, applauded the just concluded national emergence which saw the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the party.

The former lawmaker, further urged the aggrieved persons, to accept the reconciliation move in good fate, as the new executives is determined to maintain a formidable party In state.

“APC would give equal level playing ground for all members of the party in the state”.

The Emir of Mubi, Abubukar Isa, while receiving the delegation at his place ,urged them to eschew political of bitterness by all means.

The Monarch told them, to resist politics of sentiments and tribalism and elect credible candidate to contest elective position in the party.

Local government visited includes, Madagali, Michika, Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha local government”

Others are Hong, Gombi, Song Girei and Fufore local councils respectively.