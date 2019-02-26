



Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Adamawa have started trading blames over the party’s lost in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC lost the presidential election as well as two senatorial seats and four out of the eight House of Representatives seats in Adamawa.

Amb. Aminu Iyawa alleged in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yola the state-led APC government was responsible for the lost because of the governor’s attitude to party stakeholders in the state.

“We raised the alarm before, but we were labelled alarmists and anti-Bindow.

“The just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections has confirmed what I have been saying all the while; Bindow is the one doing anti-party.

“How can a sitting governor loose his constituency to PDP, a party that we all know had been in comatose in Adamawa,” Iyawa said.

Also blaming the state government on phone, Dr Mahmood Halilu, said he was not surprise and that the governor should be blamed.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said it was unfortunate that some party chieftains who were against the governor could be making such allegations.

Sajoh said that government was aware that some of those making allegation were the real people working against APC in the state.

“They worked against APC to find reason to blame the governor,” Sajoh said.

Also commenting on phone, the state APC Organising Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, who confirmed division among party chieftains in the state, said the party was aware that some party members campaign against the APC.

Lawan assured that the party would investigate the development and take necessary action.