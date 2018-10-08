



A former member of the House of Representative, Aishatu Binani, representing Girei, Yola North and South Federal Constituency, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries of Adamawa Central Senatorial District held on Sunday in the state.

Mrs Binani defeated Aliyu Boya and former managing director of Nigeria Port Authority, Umar Umarana.

The Central senatorial district was the only district in contest. This is due to the defection of Abdulazeez Nyako from the APC to African Democratic Party (ADC), a move made in a bid to actualise his governorship ambition, thereby creating the vacancy in the district.

To stop other senators in the state from defecting, the APC had announced that current senators shall be allowed to maintain the party’s ticket in 2019.

The party affirmed Binta Garba representing the Northern senatorial district and Abubakar Ahmed representing the Southern senatorial district.

The senatorial aspirants in these two senatorial district were asked to step down for the incumbent senators in order to fulfil the earlier promises of the party.

Declaring the winner, the returning officer for the primaries of the Central senatorial district, Umar El-Yakubu, said after scoring the highest votes of 1282, Aishatu Binani is declared the winner of the primary.

Aliyu Wakili scored 599 votes; Umar Umurana recorded 334 votes while Ibrahim Bappa Waziri recorded four votes and Ibrahim Bello got two votes.

El-Yakubu said the total numbers of votes accredited and cast was 2270. About 26 invalid votes recorded.

He described the exercise as free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful.