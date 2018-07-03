An activist, Mr Frank Ugboma, has dragged the Imo State House of Assembly before a Federal High Court Owerri over its suspension of four members indefinitely.

Joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/OW/CS/87/2018, are: The Imo State House of Assembly, The Speaker and and Attorney General of the state.

Ugboma is seeking a declaration that the suspension of the lawmakers by the assembly constitutes an infringement on their fundamental rights.

Ugboma wants the court to declare the proceedings of the first and second defendants on June 27, during which the lawmakers were suspended, as a nullity.

He is asking the court to set aside the indefinite suspension of the lawmakers, reinstate them and issue a perpetual injunction restraining the first and second defendants from further interfering with the rights of the plaintiffs as members of the Assembly.

The application is supported by an affidavit in support of motion and urgency deposed to by Ugboma.

In the affidavi, the activist said that the suit was instituted on behalf of the four members.

“That I make this application for and on behalf of the four members of the Imo House of Assembly who were unlawfully suspended indefinitely on the 27th of June, 2018 for unexplained reasons.

“That the plaintiffs; Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru West APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano APC), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru APC), Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli APC) were suspended without due process.

“That no reason has been given by the first and second defendants for the purposes in suspension of the plaintiffs.

“That the acts of the first and second defendants constitute a gross violation of the rights and privileges of the plaintiffs as effectively enshrined and protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four legislators were suspended on June 27 over alleged unparliamentary conduct, during a sitting presided by the Speaker, Dr Iheanacho Ihim.

In spite of the members suspension, the speaker had set up a committee to investigate allegations against them and report back to the House on July 5.