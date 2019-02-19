



A renowned historian and social political activist, Mr Edward Nikagbatse-Oki, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of the masses, urging voters not to be deceived by the campaign gimmicks of some self seeking leaders.

Nikagbatse-Oki said President Buhari stands out as the only presidential candidate laying a solid foundation for a better Nigeria that will benefit the common man.

The prolific writer and author ‘The Ballot Box Revolution’ disclosed that he has been educating Nigerians on the need to recognise that their votes through the ballot box was their power to elect capable leaders regardless of tribe, clan, religion or gender.

According to him, “Buhari is the friend of Nigeria and Nigerians, especially the common man. But he is not a friend of those Nigerians who have sold Nigeria to themselves and underdeveloped it.”

“I am calling on the common man on the streets to use the powers of the ballot box to change their situations. You are mandated by this revolution, your revolution, to eat the money corrupt politicians will give you to buy your votes and vote your conscience”.

The renowned activist said what President Buhari and his administration has done in the past three and half years has outclassed what the PDP government did for 16 years, adding that the ongoing anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration has earned him accolades all over the world.

He stated that “the fear of President Buhari having a second term to continue his anti-corruption campaign is hunting PDP and their conservative, ultra conservative, reactionary forces”.

“This is making them to gang up to sponsor different political and youth organizations to stop President Buhari and the APC from saving Nigeria from this evil of corruption that has destroyed the only country that we have,” he said.

“Give APC and President Buhari the second term of governance to bring the downtrodden masses out of abject poverty with your votes in the February/March elections.”

Mr Nikagbatse-Oki also called on the Nigerian media to champion the course of the common man’s revolution by revealing the corrupt political actors in the coming 2019 election through their investigative reporting.

“Let us not make the blood shed throughout the history of the evolution of our country be in vain. We should never fail in our duties to prevent the disintegration of our great country. If we [fail] posterity will not forgive us.”

“We can only save Nigeria when we make her a place for the common man. To save Nigeria is to make the present Fourth Republic a place for the common man,” he stated.