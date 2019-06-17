<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of Action Alliance (AA) party rose from several hours meeting in Abuja and clamped an indefinite suspension on the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party, Kenneth Udeze, and James Vernimbe respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, lamented media reports of attacks and unilateral decisions by the notional chairman against the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu.

“We as members of both the NTTC and NEC are aware that about N100 million was generated from sales of nomination forms, expression of interest forms and willful donations from candidates and aspirants during the last election has not been accounted for. Every effort made to have the duo of national chairman and national secretary to subject the accounts of the party to scrutiny has been rebuffed.

“Consequently, we as members of the NTTC and NEC of Action Alliance wish to unequivocally state as follows: In line with the 2005 constitution of Action Alliance as amended Article 8 Paragraph 20 subsection iii which states: ‘That our support for the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, is total and absolute. That we are aware and in full support of his legitimate actions before the election tribunal to reclaim his mandate.

“That we totally dissociate ourselves from the unwholesome acts of Barr Kenneth Udeze and Jones Vernimbe which is self-serving and unpatriotic. We invite the EFCC, ICPC and INEC to as a matter of urgency to investigate the financial transactions of the party from 2017 to date with a view to unearthing any infractions. Let the corruption fight be extended to the administration of our party funds.

“That both Kenneth Udeze and James Vernimbe are suspended indefinitely from the party henceforth for various forms of anti-party activities. That the public is hereby notified that the duo of Kenneth Udeze and James Vernimbe no longer represents the party as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

“Whoever accords them such prefix does so at his or her peril. That in line with our party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman in the person of Mohammed Abubakar takes over as acting National Chairman while the Deputy National Secretary Raphael Onakorere assumes the office of National Secretary in acting capacity.

“Finally, we as members of the NTTC and NEC have jointly decided to ensure that this party does not die because of the greed of few individuals whose credibility and pedigree are questionable,” he noted.