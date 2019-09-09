<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Action Alliance (AA) has asked the Police to take immediate steps and arrest Mr. Kenneth Udeze, its suspended National Chairman, for impersonation.

The AA former National Chairman last week addressed members of the press where he made allegations the party said impugned its integrity.

Moses Eli, Acting National Secretary of the party explained while addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja that Udeze has been suspended since August 11 and therefore has no locus to parade himself as the National Chairman of the party.

He also stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accepted and acknowledged the suspension of former AA national chairman, the action he said had been ratified by the National TinkTank Council (NTTC), the party’s high decision making organ.

According to the AA Acting National Secretary, the former Chairman is yet to answer to allegations bordering on anti-party and misuse of millions of Naira belonging to AA. He added that haven been suspended, any action taken Udeze is illegal and not sanctioned by the AA.

Alleging that activities of the former National Chairman was shrouded in secrecy and fraud, the party called on Nigerians and party members to disregard any briefing of political activities carried out by Udeze on behalf of the party.

“We are calling on police to arrest him for impersonation. Also, INEC should alert anti-graft agencies to probe the activities of persons who use political parties as a platform to commit crimes.

There’s a need to investigate the means of livelihood of persons who parade themselves as political party chairmen if we must have sanity in the political system” Eli charged.

On the meeting held by Udeze and other party members over the weekend, he said, “That meeting is to mislead Nigerians because somebody under suspension is not supposed to call for any meeting. The wrong accusation he made about the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is unacceptable to Action Alliance.

“Whatever he must have said or any comment against the integrity of INEC should be disregarded because he is not speaking for AA. He is on suspension and whatever he says is personal.

He’s calling for a meeting on Saturday, September 7, have been suspended and ratified is still part of a criminal offence.”

The party also dismissed the claim made by Udeze that the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Chief Rochas Okorocha, insisting that the Senator has not been a member of.AA.

“We are going to write other security agencies on the activities of the suspended National Chairman,” Eli said.