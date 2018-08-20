Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday held a private meeting with former Chairman of Works Committee in the 7th Senate, Senator Ayogu Eze, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Ayogu Eze, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, arrived the Villa at about 2pm.

Ayogu Eze, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Enugu North from 2007 to 2015, aspired for the ticket of the PDP to run for the governorship position in Enugu State in 2015.

He lost to the eventual winner and present Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Last week, Ayogu Eze had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His visit to the Villa on Monday followed his defection to the APC.