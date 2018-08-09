Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has calibrated voting preference in Nigeria and is sure that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat other presidential candidates next year to continue his administration’s change agenda.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke on Wednesday at the Township Stadium in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, while receiving Senator Godswill Akpabio, who defected from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Acting President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; declared that treasury looters would no longer be allowed to return to power.

A clutch of aspirants in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are lining up to challenge President Buhari in the 2019 election. Among them are former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Sokoto governor, Attahiru Bafarawa and former PDP interim chairman, Ahmed Makurdi. Senate president Bukola Saraki dropped hints Wednesday that he too may join the race.

Acting President Osinbajo believes none of the presidential contenders can match Buhari’s electoral value.

The Acting President said: “I came here to thank the people of Akwa Ibom State for the remarkable show of solidarity that you have exhibited today (yesterday). I came here to dispense this goodwill from the President and the Acting President for the show of solidarity and to tell you that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari loves the people of Akwa Ibom State. I have come here to share with you the thrust of this government and to give you some basic facts that will help you make up your minds as to the direction Akwa Ibom has decided to go in 2019.

“When this government came on board and as President Muhammadu Buhari constituted his cabinet, you will be shocked to find that there are 36 ministers; 18 of these ministers are Christians, 18 are Muslims. Out of the 18 Christians, nine are Catholics. In addition to that, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is a Christian, the Head of Service of the Federation is a Christian, the Vice-President is a Christian, the Governor of the Central Bank is a Christian.

“When we met with the Conference of Catholic Bishops, I told them that if there is anybody that owns this government, the Catholics have nothing really to complain, because they have nine ministers, in addition to the chairman of the party, the Governor of the Central Bank; they also have the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“People of Akwa Ibom State, I know that this is electioneering year, a lot of people will be going around offering their services to you. I have worked with all the candidates of the PDP. I know them personally. They are my friends. I do not have anything against them. If I have my way, I will ask the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow all of them compete, but I can assure you that all of them will be defeated by President Buhari in 2019, because all of them are from the Northern part of the country.

“In 2007, we barely got two million votes all over the nation. I can tell you that President Buhari has won consistently in their states. Is it Sokoto, is it Kano, is it Jigawa, is it Gombe, is it Adamawa? Where else? Buhari is the only candidate that can give you 10 million votes as head start. Why do you have to invest and engage a candidate that can just generate 300,000 votes in his state? It is a totally wasteful exercise.”

He spoke about the administration’s achievement, saying:

“I recommend the government of the APC to you, because it has delivered on all planks. We are growing the economy, your railways are coming on board. Work is being provided through the social intervention programme, security is being improved, in spite of the challenges and with Akwa Ibom coming on board, under the able leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, things will change and turn around for the better for the Niger Delta region.”

Prof. Osinbajo also lauded the people of Akwa Ibom State for the massive support, pleading with them to be ambassadors of the change, as they returned to their various homes and communities, thereby setting the foundation for the growth of democracy.

The Acting President also thanked Akpabio for his exemplary leadership, the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom State and his decision to turn around the fortunes of the Niger Delta region, adding that the entire Southsouth zone will be taken over by the APC.

At the rally witnessed by a mammoth crowd of APC members and supporters of the ruling party were Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, who led over 35 senators to the event, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director Nsima Ekere, a governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom state; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Ita Enang, among other leaders of APC.