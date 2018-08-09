Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived Daura in Katsina state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Saturday’s Katsina North Senatorial District bye-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osinbajo arrived at about 12.45 p.m. in the company of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Others, who came with the vice president, were Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and an APC national leader, Bola Tinibu, among others.

The acting president was received by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, commissioners and heads of agencies and parastatals.

NAN also reports that the popular Kangiwa square, venue of the event was thronged by thousands of people and party loyalists, praising the acting president.