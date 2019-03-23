<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, has called on the state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, to ensure he probes Governor Rochas Okorocha when he assumes office on May 29.

According to him, such a probe is imperative because the mood of the people in the state supports such a move.

Udenwa alleged that Okorocha was very deceitful and promised the people good governance, welfare, free education and more, only for people to now find out he was fake.

He told Sun newspaper, “In this election, the people rose up and said no (to Okorocha). I am so happy about it.

“The people of Imo have been dehumanised over the past eight years. There has been a lot of maladministration and destruction of the system.

“A lot needs to be done by the governor-elect. He needs to rebuild all the structures he has destroyed the judiciary, the legislature, the civil Service and virtually every structure of governance in the state.

“Ihedioha needs to reconstruct all these. There is a lot of work for him and he does not have time again.

“Rochas came as a redeemer because of the poor performance of Ohakim. People thought the redeemer had come. He was very deceitful and promised them everything. He promised them good governance, welfare, free education and so on only for people to now find out he was fake.

“The assets he has acquired is too much. If there is a doubt about that, let there be a probe and let the public know all those assets and how he acquired them. There is no harm in being probed. After all, Ohakim probed me. It’s not new.

“Okorocha took the people for granted and he thought he was smarter than the people. If Okorocha had left at the end of his first tenure, people would have thought he is an angel but his second tenure offered everybody opportunity to see more of him.

“We have been able to see his governance and what sort of governor he is. Anybody who is coming out to serve the public must be very careful. Serve them well and you will reap it in future and people will talk well about you. People will see you as their leader.

“How can you after becoming the governor of your state, you leave in shame and nobody wants to associate with you. You become stigmatised and you become persona non grata in your own state. It is a big lesson. If they have elected you to serve them, serve them very well. It is not all about acquiring wealth and all that because at the end of the day, it will amount to nothing.”