



The Advanced Congress of Democrats, one of the political parties, has slammed an indefinite suspension on its National Secretary, Nwakeafor Worthyman, who also ran as its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, for alleged anti-party activities.

Worthyman was said to have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before the presidential election without due consultations with any member of the party’s leadership.

The party has consequently set up a four-member committee to investigate the allegation and determine if the sanction already served on the secretary is in accord with regulations of the party.

The committee has Dr. Gbenga Afemi as Chairman, has two weeks to submit its report. Other members of the committee include Dr. Manga Aisha, Hon. Gold Aimua and Alhaji Abdullahi Ali.

Alhaji Musa Adamu Takai, National Chairman of the party, said the committee was meant to give the suspended national secretary opportunity of fair hearing.

The decision taken at an emergency meeting of the party’s national working committee in Abuja was conveyed in a statement by Margret Odey.

The Chairman of ACD regretted that Mr. Worthyman was part and parcel of the National Working Committee’s decision to join the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that aligns itself with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubkar, but still went ahead to take such a unilaterally decision.

“The National Secretary’s decision to go ahead to adopt the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate without discussing or bringing the matter to the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) for consideration was definitely selfish, greed and unimaginable of a high ranking party national executive like the National Secretary,” the statement added.