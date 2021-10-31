Accord Party’s Godwin Maduka emerges ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice’

A Nigerian philanthropist and the candidate of the Accord Party in the Anambra State Governorship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, has been voted 2021 ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice” of the Year.

In an online poll conducted by IgbereTV, and monitored by newsmen, Dr Maduka polled 434, 697 votes, that is 51% of all votes to defeat other nominees.

Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, got 183,981 votes, Chief Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, garnered 174,005 votes and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress, APC, had 61,854 votes.

The award is endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute.

Dr Maduka is a Nigerian-American doctor, businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center.

Dr Maduka, known for his philanthropic work, has built over 100 houses for indigent people and widows within his community and beyond.

He also built magnificent duplexes for the King of the community, Catholic Priests, Anglican Priests, and five of his Aides.

The Award will be presented to him on 2nd November 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

A Philanthropist, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and a former Rivers State first lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, were also voted ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ respectively.

Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom were also voted Governors of the Year in different categories.

The Igbere TV Leadership & Excellence Awards is organised by the African community TV/Online News platform, Igbere Television.

The Leadership Excellence Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.